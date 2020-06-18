Teresa Ann RogersMorton - Teresa Ann Rogers, 50, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Merit Health Central. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Polkville Pentecostal Church with graveside services following in Leesburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland and will resume at 12 Noon Saturday at the church.Teresa was born on February, 17, 1970 in Morton, the daughter of Billy and Betty Philippson. Teresa loved to take walks and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, a devoted mother, a cherished grandmother and sister.She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Lester Rogers of Morton; son, Jonathan Rogers of Vicksburg; daughter, Rebecca Prestage and her husband, William A. Prestage of Morton; daughter,Samantha Rankin and her husband Juane Rankin of Morton; grandchildren, Steven Rogers ,William B. Prestage, Bailey Prestage, Christian Prestage, Rachel Prestage, Leia Prestage and Jaune Rogers She is also survived by her parents, Billy and Betty Phillipson; brothers, Ricky Phillipson of Port Gibson; Daniel Phillipson of Polkville and sister, Tammy Burnham of Raymond.