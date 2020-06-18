Teresa Ann Rogers
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Ann Rogers

Morton - Teresa Ann Rogers, 50, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Merit Health Central. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Polkville Pentecostal Church with graveside services following in Leesburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland and will resume at 12 Noon Saturday at the church.

Teresa was born on February, 17, 1970 in Morton, the daughter of Billy and Betty Philippson. Teresa loved to take walks and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, a devoted mother, a cherished grandmother and sister.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Lester Rogers of Morton; son, Jonathan Rogers of Vicksburg; daughter, Rebecca Prestage and her husband, William A. Prestage of Morton; daughter,Samantha Rankin and her husband Juane Rankin of Morton; grandchildren, Steven Rogers ,William B. Prestage, Bailey Prestage, Christian Prestage, Rachel Prestage, Leia Prestage and Jaune Rogers She is also survived by her parents, Billy and Betty Phillipson; brothers, Ricky Phillipson of Port Gibson; Daniel Phillipson of Polkville and sister, Tammy Burnham of Raymond.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sebrell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Polkville Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved