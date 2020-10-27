Teresa BradshawJackson - Marie "Teresa" Bradshaw, loving wife and mother passed away Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at Merit Health in Jackson, MS. She was born October 31st, 1935 to the late Martin and Sarah Shea Cunniff in Nashville TN. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, John Bradshaw of Jackson, MS; her beloved cat, Scooter; four sons, Robert of Davenport, FL, Steve (Ruth) of Waxahachie, TX, James (Christy) of Madison, MS and Mark Bradshaw of Jackson, MS; one daughter, Betty (Joe) Weston of Crystal Springs; a brother, Tom Cunniff; grandchildren, John (Brandi) and Christopher Weston, Angela Ashley, Sarah (Robert) Vigil, Adam (McKenzie), Daniel, David (Julie), and Keith (Carla) Bradshaw; and numerous great grandchildren. Teresa is predeceased by her parents and grandchild, James Jr.A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Teresa Catholic Church on Thursday at 10 AM.In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to St. Therese Catholic Church in Jackson or Benedictine Sisters 31970 State Hwy P, Clyde, MO 64432-8100.