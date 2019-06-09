Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Brandon - Mrs. Teresa Dawn Pinter, age 53, a resident of Brandon passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her residence. Visitation will be held 5-8pm Monday, June 10, 2019 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton and 9am-9:45am Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 10am Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with burial in Leesburg Church of Christ Cemetery. Bro. Barron Price will officate the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Teresa was born in Brunswick, ME on May 2, 1966. She loved being outdoors working in her garden, swimming and growing her flowers. Teresa also had a love for animals. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Turner and Waneta Harris; brother, Billy Harris.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Pinter of Brandon; sisters, Cindy Smith of PA, Sherri Barker of ME,; brother, Scott Turner of ME and Steve Turner of ME; a host of other family members and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 9, 2019
