Terrence Michael (Mike) McAlpin
1953 - 2020
Terrence Michael (Mike) McAlpin, father, brother, uncle and friend, died October 14, 2020, at his home from cardiac complications. Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Newell Mc Alpin, his father, Ruport McAlpin, his sisters Clarice Seal and Carolyn Moulder, his brother Arnold McAlpin, and his daughter, Kate McAlpin Ellington, whom he missed greatly.

Mike was born on July 10, 1953, in the old Baptist Hospital, and raised in Jackson, graduating from the former Central High School in 1971. He went to undergraduate school at the University of Southern Mississippi, graduating in 1975. Mike's formative professional career was in the field of government relations. He worked with the Mississippi Farm Bureau before a substantial amount of time as president of the Mississippi Poultry Association. Mike, known as "Chicken Man," was astutely familiar with the ins and outs of the Mississippi State Capitol and the legislative process. He also worked in institutional advancement at the Mississippi Children's Home Society and the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, where he served on various committees. In addition, he was a graduate of the University of the South's Education For Ministry program. Mike was an enthusiastic football and golf fan, and an avid reader of spy thrillers and lover of John le Carre novels. Mike enjoyed nothing more than an evening's pipe outside with a cup of tea at the end of the day and after social media missives.

Mike is survived by his son, Graham, and daughter-in-law Megan, and his four grandchildren all of whom he loved deeply. He is also survived by his family, sister Geraldine Patterson, brother Olyier McAlpin and 10 nieces and nephews.

Mike's family is comforted by the outpouring of condolences and encourages contributions in his name to a charity of your choice. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later time.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
