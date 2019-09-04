|
|
Terry Michael Williams
Brandon, MS - Terry Michael Williams, age 58 and a resident of Brandon, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Brandon Memorial Gardens.
Terry was born January 15, 1961 in Vidalia, LA to Hulon and Eva Williams. The family lived in Natchez and Clinton before moving to Brandon in 1976. Terry was a proud member of the Brandon High School Class of 1979. He then attended Trevecca Nazarene College in Nashville, TN, where he participated in band, cheerleading, and many social outings and pranks. He and his wife, Lanette, had three daughters, Kelsey, Katelyn, and Kendall. His daughters were his greatest joy. He enjoyed watching the Brandon Bulldogs play on Friday nights, cheering on the LSU Tigers on Saturdays, and worshipping his Lord and Savior with his family on Sundays. Terry had a love of music, cooking and eating Cajun food, and traveling to the beach and the mountains.
He is survived by his parents, Hulon and Eva Williams, sister, Sheri W. Conner, daughters Kelsey Williams Nobles (Avery), Katelyn Williams Hambick (Dylan), and Kendall Williams, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and long-time friends.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019