|
|
Terry Wayne Whitesides
Crystal Springs - Terry Wayne Whitesides, 69, passed away on April 29, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Shannon, MS, he was the son of the late Felix and Audrey Gann Whitesides. Terry loved his family and Christ. He enjoyed fishing, camping, motorcycling and singing solos in church. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Terry Alan Whitesides and a brother, Gene Whitesides. Survivors include his wife, Kathy J. Whitesides; son, Robert W. Whitesides; son, Joey A. Cooper (Beth); daughter, Sharon C. Irwin (Rob); daughter-in-law, Shae R. Whitesides; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a nephew and 2 nieces. Visitation 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1st, at Sebrell Funeral Home followed by the service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 1, 2019