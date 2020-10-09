1/
Tessie Brunini Schweitzer
1942 - 2020
Tessie Brunini Schweitzer

Jackson - Long-time Jackson, Mississippi resident, Tessie Brunini Schweitzer, 78, passed away on October 6, 2020, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Schweitzer was born July 28, 1942, in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Edmund and Mary Brunini. Tessie was a charismatic and intelligent child with many talents. She attended Webster College in St. Louis, Missouri, where she met her husband Jack Schweitzer. As a young married woman, and mother, she became an elementary music teacher spending many years working with the choirs at St. Richard's School in Jackson.

Tessie then decided to make a career change. She returned to school to earn her Masters in Social Work from Mississippi College. In 1992, she founded, then served as director for, Mississippi Families as Allies. She dedicated her professional efforts, and much of her personal time, to assisting families of children with mental disabilities.

Tessie was a dynamic personality who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Jack Schweitzer, her daughters Nancy Schweitzer Polidi and Margaret Schweitzer Tucker, her sons-in-law Ari Polidi and Kevin Tucker, as well as her beloved grandsons, Adam and Ethan.

Services will be held on Monday at 10 am at St. Richard Catholic Church with visitation from 9 am to 10 am.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
OCT
12
Service
10:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
