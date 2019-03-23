|
|
Tevester Edwin Scott
- - Tevester Edwin Scott passed away March 12, 2019, in Duluth, Georgia. Born in Jackson, Mississippi on January 12, 1966 to Marion Holmes Scott and the late Tevester Scott. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; children, Brandon, Tyler, and Taylor; mother, Marion Scott; sister, Athalia (Floyd) Hines; other relatives and friends. Visitation 11:00 am and services 12:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019, Tougaloo College Woodworth Chapel. Officiant, Pastor Jeffery Stegall. Services entrusted to Jackson Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019