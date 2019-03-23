Services
JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE - JACKSON
1000 W WOODROW WILSON AVE
Jackson, MS 39213
(601) 969-9457
Tevester Scott
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Tougaloo College Woodworth Chapel
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Tougaloo College Woodworth Chapel
- - Tevester Edwin Scott passed away March 12, 2019, in Duluth, Georgia. Born in Jackson, Mississippi on January 12, 1966 to Marion Holmes Scott and the late Tevester Scott. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; children, Brandon, Tyler, and Taylor; mother, Marion Scott; sister, Athalia (Floyd) Hines; other relatives and friends. Visitation 11:00 am and services 12:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019, Tougaloo College Woodworth Chapel. Officiant, Pastor Jeffery Stegall. Services entrusted to Jackson Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019
