Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Thaddeus Bailey O'Neal Obituary
Thaddeus Bailey O'Neal

Madison - Thaddeus (Thad) Bailey O'Neal, 68, of Madison, passed away Monday, October 21st, at his home after a two-year battle with cancer.

Born in Greenwood, Mississippi on November 23, 1950, to Pearl Bailey O'Neal and Kenneth (Tom) Lois O'Neal, he was raised in Itta Bena before moving to Jackson in 1960. He attended Provine High School and graduated in 1970 from Council McCluer High School. He later attended Hinds Junior College.

Thad began his forty-year career in the foodservice industry as a Sales Representative with Fraering Brokerage Company in 1977 before taking a position with C. F. Sauer Company in 1978. He joined Hunt-Wesson Foods in 1980 as a Territory Manager and was later promoted to Field Sales Manager for Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. During his nearly 20 years with Hunt-Wesson, he was named a Most Valuable Performer numerous times and also received the prestigious Golden Tomato Award. In 1997, he joined Sales Concepts, Inc. as the General Manager and worked in this role until his retirement in 2018. He served multiple terms on the Industry Advisory Board for the Mississippi School Nutrition Association.

Thad was an avid Ole Miss fan with season tickets in both football and baseball. He relished his role as the senior member of Tent Spot 8 at Swayze Field. He enjoyed playing golf and always looked forward to the annual Hunt-Wesson Old Timers Golf Reunion.

Thad was a loving father, husband and friend whose greatest passion was time spent with his family. He thoroughly enjoyed being Grand Thad to his granddaughters and was looking forward to the upcoming birth of his grandson, Jackson Bailey O'Neal.

Thad had a strong relationship with the Lord and was comforted by Isaiah 41:10 throughout his illness.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Cathy Minyard O'Neal of Madison; sons, Stacy Brian O'Neal (Gigi) of Jackson and Jeremy Cain O'Neal (Ashley) of Madison; his two granddaughters, Anne Weston O'Neal and Mabry Catherine O'Neal of Jackson; his uncle, Jack H. Bailey of Collins; and his brother-in-law, John M. Gressley of Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents Pearl and Kenneth Bailey, and his sister, Judy O'Neal Gressley.

Visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 23rd, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, October 24th, at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Trinity Mausoleum at Parkway Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
