Thaxton Berch



Crystal Springs - Thaxton Bennie Berch, 96, of Crystal Springs passed away at home on July 19, 2020. A private family services will be 11am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel in Crystal Springs with a public graveside immediately following at New Zion Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.



Mr. Berch was born on August 25, 1923 in Copiah County, Mississippi, to Sopronia Isabel Taylor and Robert Henry Berch. He was the last surviving of 12 children. He was baptized in July 1943 in a natural pool on Mr. Ernest Clower's land. He became a member of New Zion Baptist Church at that time.



Mr. Berch was a native and lifelong resident of Copiah County. In his lifetime, he farmed and raised cattle. He worked as the meat market manager at Jitney Jungle in Hazlehurst and Crystal Springs until his retirement.



He loved his family and home. Never wanted to travel and was always satisfied exactly where he was. He did not need things to be happy. His family loved him dearly and his passing leaves a deep void.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Florence Lanell Knight.



He is survived by his sons, James Gary Berch (Denny) and Jerry Daniel Berch (Jean) all of Crystal Springs; daughters, Vicki Jan Berch Johns (Randy) of Gallman and Deborah Lanell Berch Franklin (Tony) of Flora; grandchildren, Dr. Barry Berch (Karen) of Jackson, Shelly Berch Roses (Thomas) of Pea Ridge Arkansas, Kathy May (Larry) of Las Vegas, NV, Danny Bell of Hurst, TX, David Bell of Gulfport, Randy Bell of Miami, FL, Dr. Brad Franklin (Courtney), Dr. Laura Asbill (Brian) all of Flora, A Kyle Johns (Mimi) of Gallman, and Chris Britt (Sharee) and Ben Berch (Lauryn) all of Crystal Springs; and 23 great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to New Zion Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, MS.













