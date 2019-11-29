|
Thelma Black Pearson
Jackson - Thelma Black Pearson, age 90, of Jackson, MS, passed away peacefully November 27, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with service at 1:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home, Ridgeland, MS. Burial will follow immediately at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
Thelma was born January 14, 1929 in Poplar Creek, MS to Lura Lee and Carl Black. She was known for her exceptional mind, for her appreciation for beauty in all its forms and for her extraordinary talent and creativity. She graduated from MS State University, often the only female in male dominated engineering and math classes, with a degree in Math, with honors. She was a math teacher for 34 years, starting in Kilmichael, MS and then in Savannah, GA while her husband Doyle was stationed there in the Air Force, moving to teach in Hazlehurst MS while Doyle served overseas, and finishing with a long career teaching at Whitten Jr. High in Jackson, MS. On her 90th birthday, Thelma received countless letters and messages from students who remembered her fondly and acknowledged the impact she had on them.
Thelma was very creative and talented. She was a seamstress, making countless designer quality clothes for her daughters all through their grade school years, where she had a goal of one outfit per week in those days. She even continued with numerous interior design sewing projects for their home well into retirement. After retiring, Thelma became an accomplished artist, painting with oils. She began taking art lessons from her sister as a hobby and became highly skilled, with numerous examples of her still life and landscapes displayed in their home and others. She enjoyed working with Doyle designing projects, such as landscaping layouts and building projects. They designed and installed the landscaping at their neighborhood entrance. Thelma had a special appreciation for God's beauty in all its forms - she would analyze and comment on the color and form of flowers, sunsets, buildings, décor, music - virtually everything.
Thelma had a sincere Christian faith and love for the Lord. She was raised in a Christian home, and she and Doyle lived out their faith and passed it along to their girls. Throughout all their married lives, Thelma and Doyle were faithful worshipers - in their senior years at Colonial Heights Baptist Church and in their earlier years at Oak Forest Baptist Church.
Thelma is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 72 years, Doyle Pearson; also, her two daughters, Sherry Pearson Stegall (Deryll) of Ridgeland and Cindy Pearson Price (Mark) of Brandon; four grandchildren, Philip Carter (Shea), Jeff Price (Anna), Kim Price Alford (Davis), Carly Stegall Yelverton (Bryce), and four great-grandchildren, Caroline Price, Luke Price, Elizabeth Alford and Lucy Yelverton. She is also survived by her brother, John Black of Morton.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Lura Lee and Carl Black, and her siblings, Randolph, Violet and Mae.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Senior Adult Ministry at Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019