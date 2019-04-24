Theo H. Dinkins, II



Madison - Theo H. Dinkins II died on April 18, 2019 at St. Catherine's Village. He was eighty-seven. He was born in Flora, MS on April 26, 1931, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Cameron Dinkins Jr. (Lillian Beatrice Jones Dinkins)



He attended Canton Public Schools. He attended Holmes Junior College on a football scholarship. He enlisted in the Korean Conflict serving as an infantry instructor and then commander of the M.P. 772 Company D Platoon as Captain. Following his military service he attended MSU where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He graduated from MSU with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. Upon graduation he worked for Joe T. Dehmer, Distributors (American Oil) as general manager for 15 years. He then purchased the Cities Service Distributorship for central Mississippi operated as Dinkins Petroleum.



He married Diane Dehmer in June of 1955. They were married almost 63 years. He was a faithful member of St. Richard's Catholic Church and enjoyed serving on the school boards of St. Richards Elementary and St. Joseph High School as well as the Parish Council. He served on the boards of Andrew Jackson Council of Boy Scouts and St Dominic Hospital. He was a past President of the Downtown Jackson Rotary Club, past President of MS Oil Jobbers Association and past President MSU Bulldog Club.



Theo enjoyed hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. He was a life member of Ducks Unlimited. He was a member of the Wild Turkey Federation (2 time achiever of Wild Turkey Grand Slam). His travels upon retirement were primarily hunting or fishing related. He traveled to Alaska to fish and Texas, South Dakota, Argentina and Scotland to hunt.



Diane and Theo moved to St. Catherine's Village eleven years ago where they knew old friends and made many new ones. Theo was a daily communicate at Mass in the Chapel at St. Catherine's.



He is preceded in death. By his wife and parents and his Sisters: Olive Purviance (Hollis) Josephine Minninger (Jim). Twin brother C.C. Dinkins III (Nancy)



He is survived by his Children; Vicky Vance (Buddy), Ted Dinkins (Nancy), Dave Dinkins (Gigi), Ginger Parham (Buddy), John Dinkins (Ali) and his brother in-law, Joe T. Dehmer, Jr. (Dot-t) as well as many nieces and nephews.



His grandchildren are Allie Vance West (Chad), Miller Vance (Lindsay), Clayton Dinkins, Katie Dinkins Dever, Matt Parham, Ginny Parham Sullivan (Matthew), Barton Dinkins, Rimes Dinkins, Cameron Dinkins, Bonner Dinkins, Coleman Dinkins, McNeill Dinkins and Weathersby Dinkins.



His great-grandchildren are William Dever, Walter Dever, Collins West, Ned West, Win Dinkins and Theo Dinkins.



Pallbearers are: Miller Vance, Barton Dinkins, Rimes Dinkins, Cameron Dinkins, Bonner Dinkins, Coleman Dinkins, McNeill Dinkins, Matt Parham, Clayton Dinkins, and Kerry Minninger.



Visitation: Monday, April 29th from 9:00-11:00 am Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the sanctuary. A funeral mass following visitation will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Canton, MS on Monday, April 29, 2018 at 11:00 am.



Burial will be in the Dinkins Family Plot at the Canton City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to:The Dominican Sisters of Springfield,1237 W. Monroe St.,Springfield, IL 62704; or the .



The family would like to thank the staff of St. Catherine's Village for all of the loving kindness, gentle care and support they gave Theo.



