|
|
Theresa Priebatsch
Jackson - Theresa Daniels Priebatsch passed away on July 2, 2019. She was 94 and living in St. Catherine's Village in Madison, Mississippi. Theresa was born on Feb. 7, 1925, in East Point, Georgia. She was the daughter of Wesley Leroy Daniels and Jessie Mae O'Cain Daniels. A sister, Eleanor, and a brother, Wesley, were born two and five years later respectively.
Theresa grew up in Columbia, South Carolina, and attended Rosewood Elementary, Hand Middle School, and in 1942, she graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School. After graduation, she went to work for Western Union. With World War II raging, the flow of telegrams between the war in the Pacific and the U.S. west coast was immense. Theresa was asked if she'd be willing to move to San Francisco and work in the Western Union offices there. She jumped at the chance.
Back in Columbia after the war, she attended Draughton's Business College and received a diploma in accounting. She worked various secretarial jobs and enjoyed life with her family going to Columbia Reds baseball games and attending St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. In the mid-1950s, she took a job with Clarke Veneer & Plywood, and when the company moved to Jackson in 1958, she moved to Mississippi to continue her career.
In 1971, she met and married Morris Priebatsch, who was director of the Mississippi state welfare department. They enjoyed 30 years of marriage before Morris died in January of 2001. Seven years later, Theresa moved to St. Catherine's. She's survived by a niece, Catherine Daniels of Columbia, and three nephews, David Daniels and Mike Miller of Columbia, and Wes Daniels of Mullins, S.C.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 5, with a service following at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Parkway Funeral Home in Madison. Memorials may be mailed in Theresa's honor to Stewpot Community Services, 1100 W. Capitol St., Jackson MS 39203, or by going to stewpot.org.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 4, 2019