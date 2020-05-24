Therrell "Lane" Allen, Jr.
Jackson - Therrell "Lane" Allen Jr., of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a beloved and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. Lane is survived by his wife of 50 years, Julia Allen; sons Jay Allen (Claire) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Will Allen of Jackson, Mississippi; granddaughters Camille Allen and Sarah Allen of Atlanta, Georgia; and nephew Hank Allen of Mobile, Alabama. Lane was preceded in death by his parents, Therrell Lane Allen Sr. and Lucille Jones Allen, as well as his brother Henry "Randy" Allen.
Lane was born in Jackson in 1941 and graduated from Murrah High School in 1959. He attended University of Mississippi, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1963 and a Master's Degree in Science in 1965. Lane was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity where he met many of his lifelong friends.
After graduating from Ole Miss, Lane returned to Jackson where he met Julia on a blind date in 1968. They were married in 1970 and settled in Jackson. Lane spent his career in the telecommunications industry, beginning with South Central Bell, followed by BellSouth, followed by AT&T, ultimately retiring from Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in 1999. Lane served on the board of directors for the Jackson Metropolitan YMCA as both chairman and secretary, and served on the board of directors of the Jackson Area United Way. He was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of North Jackson.
Lane spent much of his free time playing golf and loved dining out with friends. His sons have fond memories of weekends spent working with him and learning how to mow, wire, and paint. Lane cherished spending time with friends and family at the beach. During his retirement he and Julia traveled extensively, his most memorable trip being a visit to the Holy Land. Lane loved the Lord and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jackson, where he was a member of the Barnett Sunday school class. His love of God was evident to all who knew him and was reflected in his deeds, actions and the way he treated everyone he encountered. Quick to greet a stranger, his sons often reminded him in jest that he was not running for office. He will be dearly missed.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private family graveside service and burial at the Chapel of the Cross in Madison on Wednesday May 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his memory to First Baptist Church of Jackson, the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice Ministries Inc. of Ridgeland. The family would like to express their gratitude to the kind and compassionate caregivers of Hospice Ministries.
Jackson - Therrell "Lane" Allen Jr., of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a beloved and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. Lane is survived by his wife of 50 years, Julia Allen; sons Jay Allen (Claire) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Will Allen of Jackson, Mississippi; granddaughters Camille Allen and Sarah Allen of Atlanta, Georgia; and nephew Hank Allen of Mobile, Alabama. Lane was preceded in death by his parents, Therrell Lane Allen Sr. and Lucille Jones Allen, as well as his brother Henry "Randy" Allen.
Lane was born in Jackson in 1941 and graduated from Murrah High School in 1959. He attended University of Mississippi, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1963 and a Master's Degree in Science in 1965. Lane was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity where he met many of his lifelong friends.
After graduating from Ole Miss, Lane returned to Jackson where he met Julia on a blind date in 1968. They were married in 1970 and settled in Jackson. Lane spent his career in the telecommunications industry, beginning with South Central Bell, followed by BellSouth, followed by AT&T, ultimately retiring from Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in 1999. Lane served on the board of directors for the Jackson Metropolitan YMCA as both chairman and secretary, and served on the board of directors of the Jackson Area United Way. He was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of North Jackson.
Lane spent much of his free time playing golf and loved dining out with friends. His sons have fond memories of weekends spent working with him and learning how to mow, wire, and paint. Lane cherished spending time with friends and family at the beach. During his retirement he and Julia traveled extensively, his most memorable trip being a visit to the Holy Land. Lane loved the Lord and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jackson, where he was a member of the Barnett Sunday school class. His love of God was evident to all who knew him and was reflected in his deeds, actions and the way he treated everyone he encountered. Quick to greet a stranger, his sons often reminded him in jest that he was not running for office. He will be dearly missed.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private family graveside service and burial at the Chapel of the Cross in Madison on Wednesday May 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his memory to First Baptist Church of Jackson, the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice Ministries Inc. of Ridgeland. The family would like to express their gratitude to the kind and compassionate caregivers of Hospice Ministries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2020.