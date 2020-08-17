Thomas "Tom" Anthony Sagar
Pearl - Thomas "Tom" Anthony Sagar, 78, of Pearl, Mississippi, passed away at his residence on March 24, 2020. Tom was born in 1941 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to Albert Joseph and Anna (Sapp) Sagar and spent his first 8 years in Wilkes-Barre before moving with his family to Accokeek, Maryland.
Tom graduated from Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, Maryland, in 1959, and 1 week later began his lengthy career with the Federal Government in Washington, D.C. as a clerk typist in the office responsible for forms and reports control. Tom left the Department of Agriculture in 1976, but not before he received an Award of Excellence at the 12th Annual Federal Paperwork Management Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C. in 1976 and a coveted recognition in the Third Edition of "Who's Who in Government" published by The Marquis Publication for his role in reducing government spending by $167,000 annually, also in 1976.
Following an 18-month break in Federal Service, Tom resumed his Federal career with the Departments of Commerce and Defense, United States (U.S.) Coast Guard, U.S. Naval Medical Command, Department of Treasury, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation where he retired on March 1, 1996, as head of the Corporate Services Branch, after completing a total of 36-1/2 years of Federal Service.
After retirement Tom and his wife, Emily "Sally" Aschenbrenner, moved to Carson Valley in Nevada near Lake Tahoe where Tom enjoyed gardening, building a pond in his backyard, volunteering at church, and a little gambling at the local casinos.
In 2005, Tom and Sally moved to Mississippi to be closer to family and just in time to become victims of Hurricane Katrina which devastated the Gulf Coast. During the days immediately following the storm and even after losing his own home and most of his personal belongings in the storm, Tom volunteered his services at one of the churches serving as a shelter for homeless and displaced survivors. But that was Tom - he was a very kind and caring person and a very compassionate man who was always ready to lend a helping hand.
Another move to Nevada and a permanent move back to Mississippi resulted in Tom's involvement in furnishing a new home and landscaping its yard, designing a pamphlet explaining the animal control ordinance in the community in which he lived, pursuing his hobby and God-given talent for creating silk flower arrangements and beautifully decorated wreaths, and taking pride in winning first place several times in the Door and Porch category of the annual Ridgeland, Mississippi Christmas decoration contest.
Tom was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Madison, Mississippi, for almost 13 years and volunteered his services as a member of the choir, a Lector, Eucharist Minister and Minister of Care, and was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #9543 and Bishop Brunini Assembly #2269 of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
Tom is survived by his wife, Emily "Sally" Aschenbrenner; stepdaughter, Katherine Rickerson (Brad) of Chesapeake, Virginia; step-granddaughter, Kristina VanPeeren of Chesapeake, Virginia; and his siblings: Anna Crowe of Mississippi, Myron Sagar of Nevada, Barbara Peters of Mississippi, and Robert Sagar of Colorado. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and other relatives, and his faithful furry friend, Amber. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Albert "John" Sagar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4000 W. Tidewater Lane, Madison, MS 39110. Because of COVID-19 there will be no visitation, and mask and social distancing regulations must be observed. The service will also be live streamed at the following links: for YouTube the link is https://youtu.be/0E4N5KE82mY
and for Facebook log in and do a search on Facebook for stfrancismadison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tom Sagar to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Clare Hall Renovation Fund, 4000 W. Tidewater Lane, Madison, MS 39110.