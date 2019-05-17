|
Thomas Bounds
Sumrall, Ms - Thomas Bounds passed away peacefully on the morning of May 16, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and he finally lost his battle with Parkinson's Disease and cancer. He put up a good fight and lived years longer than any doctor ever thought he would. His faith in God and his love for his family pushed him to live every day to the fullest.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jean Bounds; two sons, Greg (Tanya) of Sumrall MS and Brian (Lacy) of Ocean Springs, MS, his mother, Bobbie Nell Bounds of Sumrall; brother, Mitchell Bounds (Renee) of Clinton, MS; sister, Glenda Bonds (Charles) of Seminary, MS and five grandchildren, Gregory (Shannon) Bounds, Laken (Bryan) Walters, Calvin Bounds, Sarah King, and Nicholas Bounds.
He is preceded by his father Ottis Bounds.
Thomas grew up and graduated in Sumrall Mississippi. From there, he began impacting the lives of many, many people he has encountered over the years. He was a double major graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi in both Mathematics and Computer Science. He was a computer programmer for the Employment Security Commission, and Information Technology Director for McCarty Farms and the Mississippi Treasury Department.
His professional career has given him the opportunity to serve on numerous boards including serving as the president of the North American Data General Users Group. He has written computer programs which have either made or saved companies millions of dollars over the years. Despite all his professional accomplishments, there are too many to list,
Thomas was known most for his faith and the way he treated his fellow man. He and his wife, Jean not only talked about their love for God but lived their faith each day. Thomas would help anyone he could. From mentoring individuals to helping establish a YMCA in one of the towns he lived. Thomas had a heart for service and a love for people. Thomas was a faithful servant of the Lord and a faithful member of Rock Hill Baptist Church in Sumrall at the time of his death. He lived an excellent example of a Christian life. He was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandpa, and a great friend to all who knew him.
Visitation will be held at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Sumrall, MS on Friday May 17th from 5 - 9 pm. Services will be held Saturday, May 18th at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Sumrall, MS at 3 pm.
Pallbearers will be Gregory Bounds, Calvin Bounds, Nicholas Bounds (grandsons), Ryan Bonds (nephew), Bryan Walters (grandson), and Bill Matheny (cousin).
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 17, 2019