Thomas "Tommy" C. Butts



Edwards - Thomas "Tommy" C. Butts, 73, passed away on July 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hinds Independent Methodist Church (Reeves Chapel Cemetery).



Tommy was born on May 13, 1947. He retired from Atwood Chevrolet in Vicksburg, MS. He never met a stranger and would go to any length to help a person in need.



Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas "Buster" and Phyllis Butts; his sister, Lynette; and his nephew, Eric.



He is survived by his brothers, Allin, Waverly and Andrew; his sister, Janet Rotkiewicz; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



We will miss you Tommy.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store