Thomas C. "Tommy" Butts
1947 - 2020
Thomas "Tommy" C. Butts

Edwards - Thomas "Tommy" C. Butts, 73, passed away on July 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hinds Independent Methodist Church (Reeves Chapel Cemetery).

Tommy was born on May 13, 1947. He retired from Atwood Chevrolet in Vicksburg, MS. He never met a stranger and would go to any length to help a person in need.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas "Buster" and Phyllis Butts; his sister, Lynette; and his nephew, Eric.

He is survived by his brothers, Allin, Waverly and Andrew; his sister, Janet Rotkiewicz; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

We will miss you Tommy.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hinds Independent Methodist Church (Reeves Chapel Cemetery)
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
6018575625
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
