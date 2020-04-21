Services
Thomas Cotten


1925 - 2020
Thomas Cotten Obituary
Thomas Cotten

Quitman - Thomas Edward Cotten, 94, of Ridgeland, Mississippi passed away on April 21, 2020 at The Blake at Township.

He was born on November 19, 1925 to Thomas and Hannah (McNair) Cotten in Summit, MS.

Mr. Cotten was a Summit High School graduate and received his B.S. from Mississippi State University and M.S. from University of Southern Mississippi. He was a coach and educator for 6 years in Okolona, New Albany, and Shelby. Then served the Quitman School District for 34 years as an educator and superintendent. He was also a member of the MS Association of Coaches Hall of Fame and he served as President of the MS School Superintendents and MS Coaches Association. Mr. Cotten was a Boy Scout that obtained the rank of Eagle Scout and earned the Silver Beaver Award, and then served his country as a Navy veteran during WWII. He was a former member of First Baptist Church, Quitman, and a current member of Highland Colony Baptist Church.

Thomas is survived by his sons, Thomas E. "Eddie" (Angela) Cotten, Jr., William J. "Billy" Cotten and James E. "Jay" (Julie) Albritton; daughters, Patricia Cotten (Louis) Campbell, Michele Albritton Ricker and Cherie Albritton (Gary) Anderton; brother, Joseph (Theresa) Cotten; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Emily Owen Cotten and 2nd wife, Martha Wilson Cotten.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery with Dr. Gene Neal officiating.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
