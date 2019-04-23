|
Thomas Darrell McNeese
Columbia - Thomas Darrell McNeese, 75, of Columbia, Mississippi, passed away on April 21 with his family by his side.
Born to the late Darrell and Juanita McNeese August 19, 1943, in Columbia, he learned the meaning of integrity from a young age. Both parents were disabled when he was only two years old due to World War II and an accident adjacent to the war, which instilled in him a strong sense of honor, duty, and work ethic above and beyond the norm.
Tom graduated from Columbia High School and continued on to earn a degree in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. He met the love of his life, the late Judi Puckett McNeese, at Ole Miss. They married, and Tom attended the University of Mississippi School of Law where he earned a Juris Doctorate. The couple soon moved to Columbia, where he began a long and respected law career.
Tom was a devoted husband and father, prioritizing his family above all else throughout his life. He coached, hosted, hauled, cheered, followed, and funded anything that furthered the well-being of his children and grandchildren and brought family closer together.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife Judi Puckett McNeese and his parents Darrell and Juanita Cranford McNeese. He is survived by his two children Kathy Potts (Michael) of Jackson, Mississippi, and John McNeese (Heidi) of Columbia and his grandchildren John Miles McNeese, Price McNeese, Sarah Crites, Laura Potts, Michael Potts, Jr, and Jerrod Newson.
Services will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday, April 24, at Hathorn Funeral Home, followed by the burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation starting at 9:00 prior to the funeral service Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bunker Hill Baptist Church for the general ministry fund.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019