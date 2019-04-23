Services
Hathorn Funeral Home
167 Hwy 198 E.
Columbia, MS 39429
(601) 731-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hathorn Funeral Home
167 Hwy 198 E.
Columbia, MS 39429
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hathorn Funeral Home
167 Hwy 198 E.
Columbia, MS 39429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McNeese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Darrell McNeese


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Darrell McNeese Obituary
Thomas Darrell McNeese

Columbia - Thomas Darrell McNeese, 75, of Columbia, Mississippi, passed away on April 21 with his family by his side.

Born to the late Darrell and Juanita McNeese August 19, 1943, in Columbia, he learned the meaning of integrity from a young age. Both parents were disabled when he was only two years old due to World War II and an accident adjacent to the war, which instilled in him a strong sense of honor, duty, and work ethic above and beyond the norm.

Tom graduated from Columbia High School and continued on to earn a degree in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. He met the love of his life, the late Judi Puckett McNeese, at Ole Miss. They married, and Tom attended the University of Mississippi School of Law where he earned a Juris Doctorate. The couple soon moved to Columbia, where he began a long and respected law career.

Tom was a devoted husband and father, prioritizing his family above all else throughout his life. He coached, hosted, hauled, cheered, followed, and funded anything that furthered the well-being of his children and grandchildren and brought family closer together.

Tom is preceded in death by his wife Judi Puckett McNeese and his parents Darrell and Juanita Cranford McNeese. He is survived by his two children Kathy Potts (Michael) of Jackson, Mississippi, and John McNeese (Heidi) of Columbia and his grandchildren John Miles McNeese, Price McNeese, Sarah Crites, Laura Potts, Michael Potts, Jr, and Jerrod Newson.

Services will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday, April 24, at Hathorn Funeral Home, followed by the burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation starting at 9:00 prior to the funeral service Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bunker Hill Baptist Church for the general ministry fund.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now