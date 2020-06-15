Thomas Dixon "Tommy" Dixon
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Dixon "Tommy" Dixon

Ridgeland - Thomas Dixon "Tommy" Hardwick, 61, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020

in Ridgeland, MS. Services will be Wednesday, June 14, 2020 at 12 PM

at Sebrell Funeral Home with burial following at Memorial Park

would do anything for his girls. He loved his grandson, Christopher Cade Smith, who often brought tears to his eyes and reminded him of his brother, Guy Hardwick, who also preceded him in death. He had recently retired and had extensive experience as a Superintendent in the construction industry which spanned over 30 years. He loved his country and his Second Amendment right to bear arms. In his free time, he loved to visit the shooting range and ride his motorcycle. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and extended family from Alabama. He will be remembered as the best husband, father, grandfather and friend. His absence is felt by everyone, especially his children; he will be truly missed. Dad, we love you. We know your heart continuously broke every day without mom. We rejoice your heart is now whole again. We anxiously await the day we can see you both again. With all of our love- your girls.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trace Ridge Baptist Church of Ridgeland, MS or the American Heart Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved