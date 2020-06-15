Thomas Dixon "Tommy" Dixon
Ridgeland - Thomas Dixon "Tommy" Hardwick, 61, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020
in Ridgeland, MS. Services will be Wednesday, June 14, 2020 at 12 PM
at Sebrell Funeral Home with burial following at Memorial Park
would do anything for his girls. He loved his grandson, Christopher Cade Smith, who often brought tears to his eyes and reminded him of his brother, Guy Hardwick, who also preceded him in death. He had recently retired and had extensive experience as a Superintendent in the construction industry which spanned over 30 years. He loved his country and his Second Amendment right to bear arms. In his free time, he loved to visit the shooting range and ride his motorcycle. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and extended family from Alabama. He will be remembered as the best husband, father, grandfather and friend. His absence is felt by everyone, especially his children; he will be truly missed. Dad, we love you. We know your heart continuously broke every day without mom. We rejoice your heart is now whole again. We anxiously await the day we can see you both again. With all of our love- your girls.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trace Ridge Baptist Church of Ridgeland, MS or the American Heart Association.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.