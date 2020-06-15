Thomas Dixon "Tommy" Hardwick
Ridgeland - Thomas Dixon "Tommy" Hardwick, 61, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020
in Ridgeland, MS. Services will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12 PM
at Sebrell Funeral Home with burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery in Louisville, MS. The visitation will begin at 11 AM. Thomas was born in Macon, GA on July 14, 1958. He was the son of James Clinton Hardwick and Mamye Dempsey Hardwick. He graduated from Sol C. Johnson High School, Savannah Georgia in 1976. He is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Marci Vespaziani Hardwick, who he loved with all of his heart. He showed his devoted love for her throughout her battle with cancer until she passed in 2018. He is survived by his daughters, Kalea Hope Hardwick and Kristi Faith Smith(Chris), who he loved with the same ardor. He would do anything for his girls. He loved his grandson, Christopher Cade Smith, who often brought tears to his eyes and reminded him of his brother, Guy Hardwick, who also preceded him in death. He had recently retired and had extensive experience as a Superintendent in the construction industry which spanned over 30 years. He loved his country and his Second Amendment right to bear arms. In his free time, he loved to visit the shooting range and ride his motorcycle. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and extended family from Alabama. He will be remembered as the best husband, father, grandfather and friend. His absence is felt by everyone, especially his children; he will be truly missed. Dad, we love you. We know your heart continuously broke every day without mom. We rejoice your heart is now whole again. We anxiously await the day we can see you both again. With all of our love- your girls.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trace Ridge Baptist Church of Ridgeland, MS or the American Heart Association.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.