Thomas Earl "Tom" Moore, Sr.
Clinton - Died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at home in Clinton, MS surrounded by his wife and children, after an extended illness. Visitation will be from 5 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday February 5, 2019 and again at 9 am on Wednesday February 6, 2019 followed by funeral services at 10 am all at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Cemetery in Verona, MS.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane Ruth Moore, and their children, Thomas E. "Tommy" Moore, Jr. (Epifania) of Vandenberg AFB, CA; Pamela Michelle Moore of Clinton, MS; and Sharon Alyson Sumrall (Jason) of Clinton, MS. His grandchildren, which he loved dearly, Cody Moore, Paloma Sanabria, Ashlee Sumrall, Nicolas Moore, Dustin Moore, and Abby Sumrall.
Memorials may be made to:The MIND Center of UMMC or to Mississippi Food Network.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019