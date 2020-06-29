Thomas Edward Jordan, Jr.



Jackson - Thomas (Tommy) Edward Jordan, Jr. passed away on June 28, 2020 at the age of 65. He was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas Edward Jordan, Sr.; his mother, Oleivia Sunshine Jordan; daughter, Stephanie Jordan King; and grandson, Jayden Chad Jordan. He is survived by: his wife, Loretta Wiggins Jordan of Jackson, MS; son, Justin Chad Jordan of Jackson, MS; Zachary P. King of Jackson, MS; granddaughter, Brooklynn P. Jordan of Jackson, MS; brother, Billy D. Jordan and wife Belinda B. Jordan of Pearl, MS; and sister, Candy Jordan Mohon and husband Guy B. Mohon of Pearl, MS. Tommy loved to fish, hunt, camp and take mini vacations with his wife. Memorial services will be held at the pavilion at Lakewood Memorial Park on Clinton Blvd. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00 p. m.









