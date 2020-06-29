Thomas Edward Jordan Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Edward Jordan, Jr.

Jackson - Thomas (Tommy) Edward Jordan, Jr. passed away on June 28, 2020 at the age of 65. He was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas Edward Jordan, Sr.; his mother, Oleivia Sunshine Jordan; daughter, Stephanie Jordan King; and grandson, Jayden Chad Jordan. He is survived by: his wife, Loretta Wiggins Jordan of Jackson, MS; son, Justin Chad Jordan of Jackson, MS; Zachary P. King of Jackson, MS; granddaughter, Brooklynn P. Jordan of Jackson, MS; brother, Billy D. Jordan and wife Belinda B. Jordan of Pearl, MS; and sister, Candy Jordan Mohon and husband Guy B. Mohon of Pearl, MS. Tommy loved to fish, hunt, camp and take mini vacations with his wife. Memorial services will be held at the pavilion at Lakewood Memorial Park on Clinton Blvd. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00 p. m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved