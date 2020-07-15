Thomas Ellis Sanders
Thomas Ellis "Tom" Sanders, age 89, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at The Blake Assisted Living in Flowood. Tom was born December 23, 1930, in Monroe County, Mississippi, the youngest son of Coyt and Christine Sanders. He graduated from Becker High School in 1948 and went on to earn a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering at Mississippi State. He later received an MBA from Mississippi College.
Tom served as an officer in the US Air Force during the Korean War era. After honorable discharge, he was employed in manufacturing management at Westinghouse, American Bosch, and Sunbeam-Oster Corporations. In 1966 Tom and family moved to Jackson, where he was employed at the Mississippi Department of Economic Development until retirement in 1993. Tom then moved to Tupelo and served for five years with the Community Development Foundation.
Tom enjoyed bridge, golf, playing the piano, and spending time with family. He could often be seen at the piano entertaining staff and residents at The Blake. Tom was baptized at Becker Baptist Church and was a member at Broadmoor Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Jackson. Singing traditional hymns was his favorite part of worship.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Coyt and Christine Sanders, brother Coyt Sanders, Jr., sister Sarah Sanders Manasco, and son Clark Sanders. He is survived by his son Stuart Sanders (wife Diana), four grandchildren Rebecca Butler (Jason), Steven Sanders (Margaret Sloan), Lisa Wallace (Brandon) and Matt Sanders (Christa), and four great-grandchildren Logan Butler, Evan Wallace, Levi Butler and Madeline Sanders.
A family graveside service will be held 11am Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Amory Historical Cemetery in Amory, Mississippi.
Memorials may be made to The MIND Center at UMMC, a national leader in Alzheimer's research and clinical care, either online at mindcenter@umc.edu or by mail to 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com
.