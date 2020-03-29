|
Thomas H. Troupe
Brandon, MS - Thomas H. Troupe, 83, passed away Sat. March 28, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, MS after a lengthy illness.
Tom was born in Shelbyville, TN to Ed and Ruth Troupe and was the youngest of four boys. After graduating from the University of Tennessee, he began working for INA, later to become CIGNA. Although beginning as a Trainee, he advanced through the ranks becoming an officer in the company. He convinced the company to let him take early retirement and spent the rest of his life in Brandon, MS playing golf daily with his buddies and taking trips to play couples tournaments with his wife. He was a faithful member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church and although he never served as a deacon and elder at this church as he had in the past, he seldom missed a Sunday sermon.
Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; two loving daughters, Cindy Smith (Mike) and Robin Beatty (Dan) and five grandchildren, Michael Smith, Emily Smith, Andrew Beatty, Anna Beatty and Addie Beatty.
Due to current health crisis, a private graveside service will be held. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements. To visit our online guest register book please go to www.ottandlee.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeside Presbyterian Church or in Tom's name.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020