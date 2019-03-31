Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sharkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph "Tom" Sharkey Iv

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Joseph "Tom" Sharkey Iv Obituary
Thomas Joseph "Tom" Sharkey IV

Jackson - Thomas Joseph "Tom" Sharkey IV, age 59, of Jackson, MS passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
Download Now