Thomas Joseph "Tom" Sharkey IV
Jackson - Thomas Joseph "Tom" Sharkey IV, age 59, of Jackson, MS passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
