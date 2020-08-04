1/1
Thomas L. "Tommy" Jackson
1949 - 2020
Thomas L. "Tommy" Jackson

Crystal Springs - Thomas L. "Tommy" Jackson, 71, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at The University Medical Center, in Jackson, Mississippi. Mr. Jackson was born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi to Mrs. Vera Mae Jackson and the late Mr. Norman M. Jackson, Sr. He was an active member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Crystal Springs.

Visitation will be at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, on Wednesday, August 5, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church followed by a public graveside service at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Jackson is survived by the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Barbara Nell Lewis Jackson, daughter Heidi Jackson, son Judson Jackson (Shelly), both of Crystal Springs, Mississippi, Elizabeth Huggins of Brandon, Mississippi, son Royce "Boo" Rials (Lisa) of Crystal Springs, Mississippi and three grandchildren that consumed his heart, Tucker Jackson, Camdyn Jackson, and Piper Huggins. He is also survived by his mother, Vera Mae Jackson, sister, Martha Mitchell, (Ronald), sisters-in-law, Dianne Jackson and Jadeen Barnhart (David), and mother-in-law Erma Deen Lewis all of Crystal Springs, Mississippi.

He was predeceased by his father, Norman M. Jackson Sr., brother, Norman M. Jackson Jr., sister, Kay Jackson, and brother, John Allen Jackson.

Mr. Jackson served with the Mississippi National Guard in the 162nd Military Police Company from 1968 to 1982. He served the City of Crystal Springs, Mississippi as Chief of Police from 1978 to 1979 and Sheriff of Copiah County from 1979 to 1991. At the time of his death, Mr. Jackson was employed as an investigator with Allen, Allen, Beeland, and Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, 3121 Didlake Road, Crystal Springs, Mississippi 39059.

To sign the online guestbook go to our website www.stringerfuneral.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Stringer Funeral Home
