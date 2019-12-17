|
Thomas Lafayette Pace
Thomas Lafayette Pace died on November 26, 2019 in his home in the Johns' community, after being a warrior to life against IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis).
There will be a Celebration of Life Service for family and friends held at Crossgates United Methodist Church on December 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM.
Tom attended Johns elementary and Puckett high school where he was Valedictorian of his graduating class. He graduated from Mississippi State University in Mechanical Engineering in 1961, and moved to Natchez to work as a plant engineer. He married Carolyn Lafaye Myers of Pelahatchie in June 1962. Tom and Faye moved to Oklahoma in 1964 to attend seminary at Phillips University where he graduated in 1968.
After seminary, he served United Methodist churches in OK and Iowa before returning to the Mississippi in 1972. Here he served at Capital Street (Jackson), Decell Memorial and Co-Lin Jr. College Wesley Foundation (Wesson), USM Wesley Foundation and Soule's Chapel (Hattiesburg), Crystal Springs and Mount Pleasant, First UMC (Philadelphia), First UMC (Picayune), First UMC (Cleveland), Merigold, Broadmeadow (Jackson), and Leavell Woods (Jackson).Tom retired after 43 years serving the church.
People know Tom as a compassionate pastor who visited the sick and cared for the poor, a truth-teller who never shied from conflict, an engineer who repaired antique cars and built homes, a joke teller who loved to laugh, and the spiritual leader of his extended family.
He was preceded in death by parents, Wiley and Jocyphine Prestage Pace; brothers, J.W., Billy Ray, Jim and Bobby Pace; sister, Myrtle Sanders Mills; brother-in-laws, Kermit Sanders, Noah Mills, Elton Moore, and one sister-in-law Donna Pace.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Faye; son Ken; daughter Kimberly (David Furse); two grandsons, Brent and Andrew; sister, Louise Moore; sister-in-laws Ina-V, Pat and Joyce Pace; and dachshunds Rocket and Dynamite. He was Uncle and Great-Uncle to more than 28 nieces and nephews, with many cousins.
Instead of flowers, the family requests that you remember Tom by supporting a ministry at Crossgates UMC or - and, in Tom's words, "Try to love someone different from you. God's love is unconditional and accepts everyone."
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019