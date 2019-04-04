Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Thomas Laird

Florence - Thomas Ray Laird, Jr. 86 passed away peacefully at his home in Florence on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ed Hauser Officiating.

A life-long resident of Rankin County, Mr. Laird was born January 13, 1933 to Ray and Louise Laird. He was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Laird. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Pauline Byrd Laird of Florence; son, Troy (Janis) Laird; daughter, Cindy (Dan) Ogletree; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Lyndi) Laird, Elizabeth Tillman, Regina (Brad) Reis, Samantha (James) Roberts; great grandchildren, Alex Robinson, Jacob Reis, Emma Tillman, Adylyn Tillman, Avery Laird, Kate Laird and Remi Roberts.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019
