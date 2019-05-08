|
|
Thomas Michael Jacobs, Sr.
Jackson - Thomas Michael Jacobs, Sr. passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in his home in Jackson. He was 72.
Mike was born in Lansing, Michigan and was the son of the late Robert Ross Jacobs and Phyllis Marie Keegan DuPuy. He moved to Jackson, Mississippi in his early childhood years where he would meet and marry his loving wife Julia Alice Warren. He had his own business as a real estate appraiser.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was the undefeated 1967 Golden Glove State Champion. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Julia Alice Warren Jacobs; his sons, Thomas Michael Jacobs, Jr. and wife Leslie of Madison, Christopher Warren Jacobs and wife Wendy of Madison, Robert Keegan Jacobs and wife Anelyse of Madison and daughter Phyllis Ann Jacobs VanDalsen and husband Robb of Raymond; his grandchildren; Abigail Lee, Skylar Jacobs, Scarlett Jacobs, Adelaide Jacobs, Christopher Jacobs Jr., Keegan Jacobs Jr., Ann Thomas Jacobs and Julia Jacobs.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Meadowbrook Church of Christ, 4261 I-55 North Frontage Rd in Jackson. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Meadowbrook Church of Christ.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 8, 2019