Thomas Michael Paczak
1941 - 2020
Thomas Michael Paczak

Brandon, MS - Thomas Michael Paczak, age 78, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A private graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS. Fr. Lincoln Dall of St. Jude Catholic Church, Pearl, MS is officiating.

Mr. Paczak was born August 11, 1941 in Sharon, PA, the only child of Michael Paczak and Helen Bain Paczak. He attended St. John's Orthodox Church, Sharon, PA as a child. He graduated from Farrell (PA) High School in 1959 where he was a proud member of the band. He graduated from Youngstown (OH) University in 1965 with a BA in History where he was a member of the ROTC and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Mr. Paczak married Janet Ellen Chismar on October 12, 1968 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Youngstown, OH. He attended flight training school at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He flew both fixed wing planes and helicopters. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He retired from the US Army and Army Reserves with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Later he worked in transportation/logistics for Southern Railway and Frito Lay. In retirement he worked in the hunting department at Bass Pro Shops in Pearl, MS. He was Cubmaster of Pack 329, Crossgates United Methodist Church, Brandon, MS while his three sons were active in Cub Scouts. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, and watching his sons play sports. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Paczak was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr.Paczak is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet Chismar Paczak; sons, Greg Paczak (Katie) of Madison, MS; Jeff Paczak (Beth) of Brandon, MS; and Brad Paczak (Holly) of New Orleans, LA; and seven grandchildren; John Martin, Millie Ann, Dori Ann, Thomas, Jo Elle, Helena, and Mary Katherine.

Memorials may be made to: Diasbled American Veterans, 120 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39202 or Boy Scouts of America, 855 Riverside Drive, Jackson, MS 39202.

You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
