Thomas Owen Williford
Thomas Owen Williford, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020, of severe complications from type 2 diabetes. Visitation will be held at Riverwood Family Funeral Service in Brookhaven, Mississippi on Thursday, February 26 at 10:00 am with the service following at 11:00.
Owen was born in Jackson, Mississippi on June 4, 1965, to Ed and Sallie Williford, the fourth of five children. He attended First Presbyterian Day School and graduated high school from Jackson Preparatory School. He attended Mississippi State and Belmont University, pursuing what became a life-long interest in music. Through the years, Owen enjoyed living and working in some of our country's most beautiful natural settings. He worked in the service industry at Acadia, Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Mt. Rainier National Parks. He also worked in Nashville, Savannah, Maui, and Seattle. Due to diabetes-related health issues, Owen moved from Seattle, Washington to Brookhaven, Mississippi in 2018.
From a young age, Owen's deepest passions were expressed through music, both through listening and creating poetic musical compositions. Throughout his life, his love of music was inspired by the lives and work of other musicians. In addition to music, the simple pleasures of Owen's life centered around exploring through photography the landscapes in which he lived and worked. His life was also enriched by the many close friendships he formed everywhere he lived and his devotion to staying in touch through the years. Having lived away for most of his adult life, Owen's family cherished the time spent together in Brookhaven with daily card games, shared meals, and lots of laughter.
Owen is survived by his parents, Edward Hines Williford, Sr. and Sallie Thomas Williford and siblings, Sallie Myhr Williford, Helen Williford Lynch (John), Edward Hines Williford, Jr., and Julie Bolton Williford.
Memorials may be sent to the Jackson Preparatory School Music Department, P.O. Box 4940, Jackson, Mississippi, 39296.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020