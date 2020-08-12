1/1
Thomas Philip Cote Iii
Thomas Philip Cote III

Ridgeland - Thomas Philip Cote, III, 68, passed away on August 10, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS following a brief illness. Phil was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi and attended Central High School. Phil graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He was assigned to the Mississippi National Guard and held several military and civilian positions in the Guard, over his forty-year career, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.

Phil is preceded in death by parents Dr. Thomas Philip Cote, Jr. and Jeanette Fuente Cote of Jackson, MS. Survivors are siblings Elizabeth "Cissy" Arender (Gene) of Franklin, TN, Lisa McGinley (Dave) of Cabot, AR, Andy Cote (Tara) of Madison, MS, Tim Cote (Diane) of Spencer, OK, Henry Cote (Beth) of Jackson, MS. Phil is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and special friend Paula Looney.

Due to the COVID virus, a private graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157. A more detailed obituary can be found on the Parkway Funeral Home website.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
or

