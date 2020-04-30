Thomas Richard Milne
Jackson - Thomas Richard Milne, 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 28, 1927 in Charleston, MS. He served in the United States Marine Corps.
Mr. Milne was past president of United Builder's Supply Inc.
Mr. Milne is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Christine Milne.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Christine Milne; children, Peggy Rush, Sandra Milne, and Richard and Tanya Milne Jr.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.