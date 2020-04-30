Thomas Richard Milne
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Richard Milne

Jackson - Thomas Richard Milne, 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 28, 1927 in Charleston, MS. He served in the United States Marine Corps.

Mr. Milne was past president of United Builder's Supply Inc.

Mr. Milne is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Christine Milne.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Christine Milne; children, Peggy Rush, Sandra Milne, and Richard and Tanya Milne Jr.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood South Funeral Home
430 MCCLUER RD
Jackson, MS 39212
6019222123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved