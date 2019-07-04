|
|
Thomas S. Bruckner, Sr.
Braxton - Thomas S. Bruckner, Sr. went to be with the lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Tom was born on October 16, 1937 in Marks, MS to Robert and Ruth Carmeans Bruckner. The family later moved to Drew, MS where he grew up and attended Drew High School. He attended Hinds Community College and Mississippi College.
Tom married Beebe Hilton of Jackson, and together had three children, Tommy Bruckner, Virginia Lynne Bruckner, and Lavonne Bruckner. He and his wife established Bruckner's School Photography in their garage in the early 1970's. He served in the MS National Guard and more recently on the board at Simpson General Hospital and the Harrisville Economic Council. In his later years, Tom was an avid viewer of Gunsmoke and Bonanza and most times could be found on his tractor cutting grass.
Tom was a resident of Harrisville, MS and attended Harrisville United Methodist Church. He is preceded by his parents, his wife, Beebe; his daughter, Virginia Lynne; his brother, Aubrey Bruckner and sister, Virginia Russell. He is survived by his son, Tommy Bruckner; his daughter Lavonne Bruckner; his grandchildren , John Thomas Bruckner and Sophie Bruckner; his brother Bobby Bruckner; and sisters, Janie Torrance and Thelma Sparkman. Other surviving family members are sister in law Judy Hilton, brother in law Tom Russell, nephew Dr. Brian Bruckner and many other nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson on Saturday, July 6th at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home from 1:00 to 3:00 prior to the service.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 4, 2019