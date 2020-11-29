Thomas Williams



Florence - Thomas Neville Williams, age 83 of Florence passed from this world into God's hands on Sat., Nov. 28th. He was surrounded by his family whom he loved very much. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 61 years, Olgia Williams, son, Kevin Williams (Christi), granddaughters, Ashley Turner (Matt), and Allison Williams (James) along with 4 great grandchildren, Gabriel Turner, Eryn Bond, Skylar Watson and Amerlia Watson.



Due to covid 19, private service for immediate family is planned.



He was proceeded in death by parents, Ottis and Ruth Williams, brothers Bill and Bobby Williams. He was a member of Pearl Presbyterian Church for 23 years and a Mason.



Family is requesting no flowers, but donations maybe made to Pearl Presbyterian Church, French Camp Academy, or Batson's Children's Hospital if so desired. Thanks to Dr. Williams and Staff of Merit Health Hospital and his many friends for their devoted kindness.









