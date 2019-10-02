Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
Tiffanie Bell


1979 - 2019
Tiffanie Bell Obituary
Tiffanie Bell

Florence - Mrs. Tiffanie Gayle Bell, 39, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Jackson from injuries sustained following a motorcycle accident. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, October 3rd from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, October 4th from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery in Florence.

For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit our website at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019
