Florence - Mrs. Tiffanie Gayle Bell, 39, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Jackson from injuries sustained following a motorcycle accident. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, October 3rd from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, October 4th from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery in Florence.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019