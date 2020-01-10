|
|
Tim Goodin
Morton - Services for Tim Goodin will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Rev. Jarvis Hamilton, Rev. Kevin Bryan, and Rev. Mitchell McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in Coy Community Cemetery in Preston. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 5 p. m. until 8 p. m. at McClain-Hays Funeral Home. McClain-Hays Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Goodin, 64, of Morton, died Thursday, January 9, 2020.
He was a native of Jackson, Mississippi and a graduate of Florence High School in 1973. He moved to Neshoba County after graduation and worked for the glove factory in Lynville and U. S. Motors for a few years. He began working on various dairy farms until he began poultry farming, and became owner/operator of Goodin Farms in Leake County for several years. After farming he started his career in the finance industry and then sold homes for Jim Walter Homes. After Jim Walter Homes he became a Certified Nurse's Aide and worked at several different nursing homes. Mr. Goodin loved his grandchildren and all his animals. He was Assembly of God by faith.
Survivors include daughter, Brandy Goodin (John Beale) of Carthage; son, Mike Goodin (Denise) of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Jaress Goodin, K K Goodin, and Hadley Goodin; sister, Lynn Cowart of Mozelle; brother, Jeff Goodin (Patricia) of Preston; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Goodin was preceded in death by parents, Royce W. Goodin and Bobbie Jean Fox; sister, Christy Renee Goodin; brothers, Jackie Cain, Kenney Cain; and close friend, Jerry Thrash.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020