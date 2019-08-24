|
Tina Nickens
Pearl, MS - Tina Madora Nickens, 76, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Mississippi Baptist Hospital. Visitation will be 2-4PM Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS, with services following at 4PM in the chapel. Burial will follow in Pelahatchie City Cemetery.
Tina was born in Jackson, MS on December 6, 1942, to James Percy Flanagan, Jr. and Madora "Doly" Spann Flanagan. She was of the Baptist faith. Tina adored her two sons and doted on her grandchildren every chance she had.
Survivors include her sons, Brian Nickens (Rick Roach) and Chris Nickens (Dana); grandchildren, Madyson Nicole Nickens and Bayleigh Elizabeth Nickens; sister, Ruby Flanagan Ainsworth of Braxton; brother, James M. "Bubba" Flanagan of Pelahatchie; and nieces and nephews, William Michael Flanagan, Gregory Todd Hampton, Robert Lynn Flanagan, Angela Richardson and John Wesley Hawkins. She now joins her grandson, Landon Cole Nickens; sister, Mary Sue Hawkins and a nephew, Kenneth Bruce Hampton, who preceded her in death.
Memorials may be made to or The Palmer Home for Children.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 24, 2019