Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home
Brandon, MS
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home
Brandon, MS
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pelahatchie City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Nickens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Nickens


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina Nickens Obituary
Tina Nickens

Pearl, MS - Tina Madora Nickens, 76, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Mississippi Baptist Hospital. Visitation will be 2-4PM Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS, with services following at 4PM in the chapel. Burial will follow in Pelahatchie City Cemetery.

Tina was born in Jackson, MS on December 6, 1942, to James Percy Flanagan, Jr. and Madora "Doly" Spann Flanagan. She was of the Baptist faith. Tina adored her two sons and doted on her grandchildren every chance she had.

Survivors include her sons, Brian Nickens (Rick Roach) and Chris Nickens (Dana); grandchildren, Madyson Nicole Nickens and Bayleigh Elizabeth Nickens; sister, Ruby Flanagan Ainsworth of Braxton; brother, James M. "Bubba" Flanagan of Pelahatchie; and nieces and nephews, William Michael Flanagan, Gregory Todd Hampton, Robert Lynn Flanagan, Angela Richardson and John Wesley Hawkins. She now joins her grandson, Landon Cole Nickens; sister, Mary Sue Hawkins and a nephew, Kenneth Bruce Hampton, who preceded her in death.

Memorials may be made to or The Palmer Home for Children.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now