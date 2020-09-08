1/1
Tippy Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tippy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tippy Carter

Richland - Charles "Tippy" Clifton Carter, age 65, of Richland, MS passed away peacefully in his home Friday, September 4th under the care of Hospice Ministries. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia he spent most of his life in the Jackson, MS area. He is predeceased in death by his mother, Lelia Frances "Frankie" Hodges Carter and father, Dewey Holmes Carter and both sets of grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Henry Hodges & Mr. and Mrs. Charles Midrew Carter. He survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Augustine "Tina" Carter, his two precious step children, Treena Young (Bob), James Maddox Jr. (Lucia) along with his wonderful step grand children who were the apple of his eye; Savanna Young, Jacob Young, Duwanda Lowery Wells (Drew), and Shun "Kary" Lowery; great grandson Zay Lowery and two daughters, Heather Carter Reese and Lauren Carter; and sister, Jacqui Carter Katool. He also leaves a host of brother and sister in laws, cousins, aunts and uncles in Virginia and Texas and Mississippi. Tippy went to Forest Hill and also attended Hinds Jr. College. He worked at Appliance Parts for many years taking pride in his ability to provide parts throughout the service community most of his career. His momma loved him above words...

Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence MS is taking care of the arrangements with a private graveside family service at Floral Hills in Pearl, MS on Saturday, September 12th at 10am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chancellor Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved