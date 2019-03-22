|
Tommie Harris, Jr.
Jackson - Tommie Lee Harris, Jr. passed March 12, 2019. Funeral services will be Sat, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Emmanuel M.B. Church, 1109 Cooper Road, Jackson, MS. Visitation will be Friday at Westhaven Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Harris, four daughters; Victoria (Clarence) Rupert; Veronica (Raleigh) Ainsworth; Alicia Harris & Delyndria Harris, eight grandchildren: Deshawn (Younna) Smith; Joseph Smith; KeAunte Harris; Gregory Harris; Clevaughn Harris; Clarince Rupert; Tommy Rupert; Victor Rupert; Jessica Harris and Cortez Harris, three great-grandchildren; De'Asia Sanders, Alijah Harris, & Noah Harris, three sisters; Vonnie (Coy) Gentry; Mable Stamps & Evelyn Michael, one brother, Johnny (Mary) Harris
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019