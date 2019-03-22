Services
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel M.B. Church
1109 Cooper Road
Jackson, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommie Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommie Harris Jr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tommie Harris Jr. Obituary
Tommie Harris, Jr.

Jackson - Tommie Lee Harris, Jr. passed March 12, 2019. Funeral services will be Sat, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Emmanuel M.B. Church, 1109 Cooper Road, Jackson, MS. Visitation will be Friday at Westhaven Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Harris, four daughters; Victoria (Clarence) Rupert; Veronica (Raleigh) Ainsworth; Alicia Harris & Delyndria Harris, eight grandchildren: Deshawn (Younna) Smith; Joseph Smith; KeAunte Harris; Gregory Harris; Clevaughn Harris; Clarince Rupert; Tommy Rupert; Victor Rupert; Jessica Harris and Cortez Harris, three great-grandchildren; De'Asia Sanders, Alijah Harris, & Noah Harris, three sisters; Vonnie (Coy) Gentry; Mable Stamps & Evelyn Michael, one brother, Johnny (Mary) Harris
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now