Tommie Lee Kendrick



Ridgeland - Ms. TOMMIE LEE KENDRICK, 90, passed away June 30 at Hospice Ministries, Ridgeland, MS. She was a Jackson, MS



resident. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11 at Richmond Grove Church Cemetery, Tougaloo, MS. Family and friends may visit 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Friday at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements









