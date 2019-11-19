|
|
Tommy Fitzhugh
Braxton - Thomas Eugene Fitzhugh passed peacefully from this earth on November 14, 2019, at his home in Braxton, Mississippi after a long, well fought battle with cancer. He was born on January 29, 1950, in Canton, Mississippi. Tom graduated from Central High School in Jackson, Mississippi. He began a career as an electrician and maintenance man locally for 15 years and then took a position as a Low Voltage Tech in the telecommunications field where he worked for an additional 20 years. He was married to his guardian angel, Bernice, for 26 years and was blessed to work side by side with Bernice during that time. This work took them to various places in the United States including Las Vegas for 3 years and Cottondale, Alabama for 13 years.
Tom lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. In true Southern fashion, he could and would talk to anyone about everything and anything. He loved Alabama football with an unrivaled passion. He enjoyed being with friends and family, playing darts, listening to music and watching Alabama football.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Fitzhugh, his mother, Ruby Pearl (Holden) Fitzhugh, his brothers, J.C. and Kenneth and his sister Faydra (Fitzhugh) Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Fitzhugh, his brother, Fred, his sisters, Ottie Earl Saucier, Betty Nell James, and Connie Welford, three sons: Tommy (Megan), Shawn, and Brian (Brittany), one daughter, Teresa Kemp, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Star Baptist Church, 301 Mangum Drive, Star, Mississippi, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made directly to Bernice Fitzhugh to assist with expenses.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019