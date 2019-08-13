|
Tommy Harper
Yazoo City - Tommy Ray Harper, aged 63, of Yazoo City passed away on August 9, 2019 at UMMC Medical Center. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Emory David and Annie Izez Lovett Harper of Isola and one brother, Emory David Harper, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna Stanford Harper, one brother Paul Lovett Harper, and two children: Thomas Jayson Harper and wife Anna of Benton, MS and Kimberly Harper Kerr and husband Jason of Rolling Fork, MS. He was the proud "Poppa T" of Britton Thomas Harper, John Harper Kerr and Ruby Elizabeth Harper.
Services are today (Tuesday August 13) at Yazoo City's First Baptist Church with visitation starting at 9:30 A.M. until the 11:00 A.M. service.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019