Tommy Ingle
Bolton - Tommy Ingle, 68, passed away on March 23, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 at Bolton Cemetery.
Mr. Ingle was born to Robert Howard Ingle, Sr. and Emma Gene Williams Ingle on August 15, 1951 in Vicksburg, MS. He was a resident of Bolton all of his life where he worked with Whites Farms. He had a big heart and was always helping others, but he loved his family most of all.
He is survived by his mother, Emma Ingle of Bolton; brothers, Ricky (Linda) Ingle of Bolton and Chuck (Susan) Ingle of La Grange, GA; sisters, Carol Madden of Byram, Susan (Danny) Frost of VillaVista, AR, and Pam (Byron) Hosey of Gluckstadt.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020