Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Bolton Cemetery
Tommy Ingle


1951 - 2020
Tommy Ingle Obituary
Tommy Ingle

Bolton - Tommy Ingle, 68, passed away on March 23, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 at Bolton Cemetery.

Mr. Ingle was born to Robert Howard Ingle, Sr. and Emma Gene Williams Ingle on August 15, 1951 in Vicksburg, MS. He was a resident of Bolton all of his life where he worked with Whites Farms. He had a big heart and was always helping others, but he loved his family most of all.

He is survived by his mother, Emma Ingle of Bolton; brothers, Ricky (Linda) Ingle of Bolton and Chuck (Susan) Ingle of La Grange, GA; sisters, Carol Madden of Byram, Susan (Danny) Frost of VillaVista, AR, and Pam (Byron) Hosey of Gluckstadt.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
