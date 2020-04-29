Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Tommy Martin


1954 - 2020
Tommy Martin Obituary
Tommy Martin

Brandon, MS - Thomas Patrick Martin, 66, passed away Monday April 27, 2020 at his home in Brandon, MS.

Tommy was born on January 11, 1954 in Brandon, MS to the late Will & Sue (Ponder) Martin. He attended Brandon High school where he was part of numerous sport activities. After high school he worked at Marquette Cement Plant before starting a life long career in Highway Construction. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed all things outdoors.

Tommy was currently employed by Tanner Construction in Laurel, MS and Co-Owner of Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS.

He is preceded in death by his parents William Francis Martin & Sue Ponder Martin and his Sister, Fran Martin Corley.

Tommy is survived by his niece: Lee (Michael) Barlow, nephew: Kelly Robbins, great niece & nephew: Morgan & Mason Barlow, brother in law: Bill Corley, special friend Donna Calfee Thomas, a large extended family and many special friends.

Visitation will be Friday May 1, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Ott & Lee in Brandon. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crestview Memorial Gardens Special Account: P.O. Box 760 Brandon, MS 39043 or the .

You may share condolences www.ottandlee.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
