Tommy Wyatt
Conehatta - Tommy 'Wildman' Wyatt
Tommy Frank Wyatt, 62, passed away on February 6, 2019, surrounded by his family, at his home in Conehatta MS after a battle with Leukemia. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:30PM until 5:00PM at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00AM at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Burial will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 12:00PM at MS Veterans Cemetery in Newton, MS.
Tommy was born in Newton MS, December 17, 1956, to Benjamin Franklin "Frank" and Eva Dee Wyatt. He attended school in Pearl MS. He served two terms of service in the United States Marine Corps and retired from the Mississippi Army National Guard in Meridian MS. He was a Vietnam Era Veteran, served during Desert Storm and some expeditions in the Global War on Terrorism. During his broken service time he worked for AWI Inc, Diamond M, Lazy Boy, Hughes Inc, LSI, Joe McGee Construction, KCS and M&B railroads, MDOT and Civil Service. After retirement he enjoyed fishing, hunting, fishing, camping, fishing, kayaking, fishing, telling tall tales, and more fishing. He always said if he had known retirement would be so much fun, he would have retired earlier.
He was a member of the First Methodist Protestant Church of Newton MS and enjoyed participating in services at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Conehatta MS.
He is survived by his wife Lynn Whitehead Wyatt; sons Jay Wyatt (Bethany) of Noxapater MS and Dustin Wyatt (Amber Johnson) of Conehatta MS; grandchildren Khloee Gibson and Walker Wyatt; sister Sybil Gray (Bobby) of Hazlehurst MS; niece Joyce (Philip) Huskey and their daughters AnnDee and Array of Ridgeland MS; sister-in-law Barbara Wyatt of Norman OK and her sons Oree (Day) of Ashburn VA and Nathan of Lynchburg VA; as well as his faithful dog Harley.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Eva Dee Hollingsworth Wyatt; son Shane August Wyatt; brother Ricky Lynn Wyatt; and daughter-in- law Mayumi Oda Wyatt.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to The Gideons International, Hope Cancer Retreat in Splendora TX, or the Fisher House Foundation (fisherhousefoundation.org).
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019