Tony Attkisson
Benton - Anthony "Tony" Attkisson of Benton passed away on April 28, 2020. Tony was the son of the late George Monroe Attkisson and Brenda Beckum Attkisson of Benton, he was born April 10, 1964 in Columbia, TN.
Tony is survived by his mother; Brenda Attkisson of Benton, MS, brothers Mike (Leslie) Attkisson of Alexandria, LA, and Tim (Audrey) Attkisson of Brandon, sister; and Connie (Wayne) Beckwith of Benton.
Tony loved his family and made special memories with his nephews; B. W. (Kassi) Beckwith, Ben (Hailey) Beckwith, Nick Attkisson of Brandon, MS, niece; Anna Grace Attkisson, great nieces; Sarah Kate and Mary Beth Beckwith of Bentonia, MS
He was absolutely the most giving and genuine person. Loved deep, and would do anything for family, friends, neighbors, and strangers.
He enjoyed meeting every Tuesday with his prayer group in Ridgeland.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a graveside service will be held on Saturday May 2nd for family only at Benton Baptist Church with Johnathan Stokes officiating. The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City with the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020