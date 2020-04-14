|
|
Tony Frank Portera, Jr.
Brandon - Tony Portera, 77, slipped peacefully from his home into eternity to join his Beloved Jesus Forever on Monday, April 13, 2020
He was born and raised in Grenada Ms, lived in Memphis, Tn while working at First TN Bank, however spent the past 30 years in Brandon, Ms. He is survived by his wife Joy Ferguson Portera, two sons Parish Glen Portera of Grenada, Anthony Page Portera of Long Beach Ms, one daughter, Laneisa Portera Moore (Coleman) of Opelika, Al one sister Tonita Vick (Jerry) of Grenada, two grandsons, Isaac Portera and Cayson Moore and one granddaughter, Amy Oliver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony Frank Portera. Sr., Jennie Portera, and a sister, Honey Shields.
Tony was a member of Pinelake Church at the Reservoir and a faithful Christian follower. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University and dearly loved the "MS State Bulldogs". Football was near and dear to his heart, as he was proud to have played on Coach Bob Ellard's Little Ten Conference Championship team in Grenada. Tony loved to hunt and fish with friends, most specifically those at Turnbull Creek Hunting Camp at DuBard, Ms. He was an accomplished musician, of which he dedicated a large portion of his life, beginning as the social chairman for the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity at MSU. He formed and played in numerous bands over the years to include the Sundowners, Sugar Blues, Mississippi X, and others. He was also a gifted songwriter/composer and compiled quite a collection of original gospel tunes. He also had a love for the café and restaurant business that could not be denied as he worked with his Father at the Chicken Inn, later contracting with the Illinois Central Railroad to sell chicken boxes on the trains with no diners, had the Railroad Lunch Counter during the 60's and eventually Portera's Resturant, all located in Grenada.
Due to current circumstances, a private family graveside service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Duck Hill MS Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Samaritan's Purse.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020