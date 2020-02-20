Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
450 Faith Drive
Grenada, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
450 Faith Drive
Grenada, MS
Top Hankins


Top Hankins Obituary
Top Hankins

Grenada - Mrs. "Top" Kirk Hankins, 89, of Grenada, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Providence Assisted Living. She was born May 19, 1930 in Montgomery County to Joseph Alden and Talou Pyron Kirk. "Top" was a member of First Baptist Church where she was very active as long as health allowed. She was also an active member of the Grenada Chamber of Commerce where she served on numerous committees including "Thunder On Water". Mrs. Hankins was a lifetime member of the Grenada Garden Club. She took great pride in her gorgeous yard growing every flower imaginable. While making her community a better place was always a priority, nothing was more important to her than her family. "Top" loved to prepare delicious meals and enjoyed sharing them with family at her table. Her grandchildren were the highlight of her life and she loved them with all of her heart. Very much a "people-person", she never met a stranger and could always be found offering a kind word or gesture.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church - Grenada with Dr. John Boler officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Park in Grenada. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until service time Saturday at the church.

Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie Hankins and Clara Hankins, both of Grenada; three sons, Charles Everette Hankins of Grenada, Albert Burton Hankins(Jewel) of Grenada and Lee Joseph Hankins(Debbie) of Duck Hill; ten grandchildren, Heather Hankins, Mandy Hankins, Lee Ann Hankins, Amber Hankins, Lee Joseph Hankins, Jr., Phillip Penn, Burton Webb, Chad Hankins, Lana Hankins and Haley Hankins; ten great-grandchildren, Haley Current Gudiel(Emmanuel), Stephanie Davis, Abbott Hankins, Ashlyn Lee, Jaxon Moore, Tripp Penn, Julez Moore, Joseph Rouse, Austin Hankins and Cayson Penn; one great-great-grandchild, Cameron Dale Sturgis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, A. Burton Hankins; four sisters, Beatrice Kirk Masotti, Jenny Lou Kirk Rizzi, Frances Kirk Griffen and Margaret Kirk Oliver; five brothers, Jeff William "Ram" Kirk, Denzel "Skitter" Kirk, Melvin Whitney "Lee" Kirk, Curtis Carter Kirk and Billy Sennett Kirk; and two granddaughters, Rachel Agnes Hankins and Ginger Penn Current.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to her devoted caregiver, Cleotha Echols along with sitters, Gladys Odoms, Pearline Liddell, Demetrius Petty and Carolyn Edget. We are also grateful to the nursing staff at Providence Assisted Living - Brandy Loftin, Amanda Rowland and Demetria Perry.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church - Grenada.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
